Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £13 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
637311
Posted on
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 4:21am
About the Role:WAREHOUSE ATTENDANT required for Portlethen - 3 months temp contract poss extensions
- Experience of SAP MM essential
- Current forklift licence up to 16T essential
- Export shipment experience preferred
- 7:00am - 3:30pm
- To receive, store and prepare for delivery stock items from company, customer and third parties observing product specifications, Quality, HS&E and all relevant industry standards
- Receive, record and store equipment and materials from company, client and third parties
- Prepare and record equipment and materials for delivery to clients and third parties
- Prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures
- Maintain and be responsible for the housekeeping of the work area
- To ensure all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies
- Assessing each task on commencement of working on each component and taking decision to stop or carry on with allocated in line with Health and Safety guidelines/legislation
- Competent in the operation of Forklifts and Cranes
- Awareness and competent in mechanical handling (LOLER), Manual handling and associated HS&E activities
- Awareness of statutory (e.g. HASAWA and COSHH) and organisational requirements and ensuring that policies and procedures related to this are adhered to
- A good understand of HSE related legislation
