Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Tunbridge Wells,Kent,England Salary £10 to £13 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 640378 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a Warehouse Co-Ordinator for a period of 12 months. Based in Tunbridge Wells, England.



Candidates must be available to start immediately.



Working Hours - 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday



Hourly rate - £10 - 13.50 per hour



DUTIES:

Perform any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the business

Maintain orderly and efficient storage of all materials

Release, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activities

Perform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that we have picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and our Sales Orders

Gather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirements

Process material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activities

Despatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight Forwarder

Ensure information on the SAP system is kept up to date

Work on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as required

Identify and implement materials storage / handling improvements

Carry out cycle count routines on selected components on a daily basis

Investigate and assist in rectifying booking in queries against production and purchase order transactions

Assist in annual stock take

Assist with other duties and company functions to maintain operations

Assist in the company continuous improvement activities

Be available to work overtime as and when required



EXPERIENCE / REQUIREMENTS:

The successful candidate will ideally be required to have extensive Warehouse experience along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operation

Experience of stock control, material movement and management

Proven track record and a license to use Fork Lift trucks - specifically counter balance and reach trucks

Crane / slinging experience

Previous packing experience

Computer literacy essential

Knowledge and experience of working within SAP

A highly organized individual with experience in documentation archiving

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

A knowledge and understanding of Lean Enterprise and associated Lean Tools

Fork lift license is essential, counter balance and reach