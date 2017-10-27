Warehouse Coordinator

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Oklahoma City
Salary
$16 to $20 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
619175
Posted on
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 6:09pm
About the Role:This position is responsible for ensuring the integrity and reliability of the appropriate equipment for specified jobs.
Essential job duties include:
- Support, comply with, and participate in HSE Program
- Attend daily safety/operational meetings with all shop personnel
- Coordinate workload requirements and monitor the assigned task within the warehouse department
- Manage, maintain and assist in the unloading of trucks delivering warehouse supplies
- Manage, maintain and assist warehouse personnel in the daily receiving, check-in, documenting and delivery of received goods
- Manage and maintain the warehouse receiving log
- Manage and assist warehouse personnel in testing, inspecting and maintenance of warehouse stock items
- Manage and assist warehouse personnel in processing repairable items
- Manage, maintain and assist in pulling warehouse stock items and assets in support of job load outs and resupplies as identified in the Shop process
- Ensure QA in performed, documented and signed off on with the associated shop personnel for all warehouse items and assets issued in support of job load outs and resupplies
- Document issues and returns of warehouse inventory to shop personnel in support of equipment and facility maintenance
- Manage and verify that assigned personnel are properly tracking and documenting as defined in the warehouse process
- Manage and maintain the calibration of inventory items as identified in the calibration process
- Perform inventory
- Advise Facilities Manager of any deviations from or additions to the existing QMS processes/procedures
- Perform related duties as assigned by the Facilities Manager
- Support and participate in the organization’s Continual Improvement Program to conform to ISO 9001 requirements by complying with Quality Policies and Procedures and meeting Quality Objectives
- Perform other duties as assigned
- High School diploma or GED
- Two years of experience in a related position (truck driver/shop worker/inventory work) or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
- To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
- The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
- Knowledge of diving equipment
- Knowledge of emergency and safety procedures
- Must show discretion, good judgment, organizational or management ability, initiative, and the ability to work independently
Apply