Warehouse Coordinator

About the Role:

Support, comply with, and participate in HSE Program

Attend daily safety/operational meetings with all shop personnel

Coordinate workload requirements and monitor the assigned task within the warehouse department

Manage, maintain and assist in the unloading of trucks delivering warehouse supplies

Manage, maintain and assist warehouse personnel in the daily receiving, check-in, documenting and delivery of received goods

Manage and maintain the warehouse receiving log

Manage and assist warehouse personnel in testing, inspecting and maintenance of warehouse stock items

Manage and assist warehouse personnel in processing repairable items

Manage, maintain and assist in pulling warehouse stock items and assets in support of job load outs and resupplies as identified in the Shop process

Ensure QA in performed, documented and signed off on with the associated shop personnel for all warehouse items and assets issued in support of job load outs and resupplies

Document issues and returns of warehouse inventory to shop personnel in support of equipment and facility maintenance

Manage and verify that assigned personnel are properly tracking and documenting as defined in the warehouse process

Manage and maintain the calibration of inventory items as identified in the calibration process

Perform inventory

Advise Facilities Manager of any deviations from or additions to the existing QMS processes/procedures

Perform related duties as assigned by the Facilities Manager

Support and participate in the organization’s Continual Improvement Program to conform to ISO 9001 requirements by complying with Quality Policies and Procedures and meeting Quality Objectives

Perform other duties as assigned

High School diploma or GED

Two years of experience in a related position (truck driver/shop worker/inventory work) or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Knowledge of diving equipment

Knowledge of emergency and safety procedures

Must show discretion, good judgment, organizational or management ability, initiative, and the ability to work independently

