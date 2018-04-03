Warehouseman Odessa

About the Role:

Title: Warehouse Associate

Pay rate: $17

Duration: 7 months with option of hire

Shift: Schedule: second shift - 3pm - 11pm

Work Location: Odessa, TX



Main responsibilities:

- receives check ins

- moving materials and equipment.

- clean up and housekeeping activities.



Requirements:

- forklift and overhead crane experience is preferred but not required.

- experience in a similar role.

- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.

