Warehouseman Odessa

Progressive GE
Odessa
$0 to $17 Per hour
Contract
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
639004
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 5:29pm
About the Role:

Title: Warehouse Associate

Pay rate: $17

Duration: 7 months with option of hire

Shift: Schedule: second shift - 3pm - 11pm

Work Location: Odessa, TX


Main responsibilities:

- receives check ins

- moving materials and equipment.

- clean up and housekeeping activities.


Requirements:

- forklift and overhead crane experience is preferred but not required.

- experience in a similar role.

- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.