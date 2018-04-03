Warehouseman Odessa

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Odessa
Salary
$0 to $17 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
639004
Posted on
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 5:29pm
About the Role:
Title: Warehouse Associate
Pay rate: $17
Duration: 7 months with option of hire
Shift: Schedule: second shift - 3pm - 11pm
Work Location: Odessa, TX
Main responsibilities:
- receives check ins
- moving materials and equipment.
- clean up and housekeeping activities.
Requirements:
- forklift and overhead crane experience is preferred but not required.
- experience in a similar role.
- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply