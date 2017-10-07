Water Management Operator - North Dakota

About the Role:

Determines equipment and best method to rig up according to the package selected by the customer

With the assistance of other Operators and Helper unloads and assembles the equipment to be used, sets up the service unit and initiates the rig up.

Rig up up/down transfer pipe

Ensure drains and air reliefs are installed in proper places

Operate transfer pumps

Monitor water levels in frac tanks

High School Diploma or GED required.

At least 6 months experience.

