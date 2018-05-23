About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Well Completion Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide routine and emergency technical input and support for all well related activities, both offshore and onshore as required.

Supervision of the safe and efficient execution of Completion & Well Intervention work programmes and ensure that all company policies and procedures are fully adhered to.

Ensure adherence to change control procedures in the event of programme amendments.

Report and liaise on a daily basis to the on-site Supervisor.

Ensure accurate daily reporting of all CWI activities into approved reporting medium.

Maintain Well Integrity by the execution of routine, and non-routine, safety critical maintenance.

Ensure implementation of accurate cost monitoring of all CWI activities.

Integrate and liaise with other disciplines and departments to ensure efficient and effective execution of CWI work programmes.

Ensure safe and efficient back-load of equipment and personnel on completion of operations.

Knowledge & Experience

A degree (or equivalent) qualification in Mechanical Engineering, Applied Physics or a similar technical or scientific discipline.

Significant CWI experience, preferably in an operational capacity.

Should be in possession of a current IWCF Level-4 Well Control certificate for Well Intervention.

Maintain the minimum safety certification needed to execute the job. (Survival, Medical, Permits, Well Control etc).

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919777

