Well Completions Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Completion Operations Engineer - will focus on completion operations planning and completion operations readiness. Relies on extensive experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Performs a variety of complicated tasks while effectively managing the interfaces. May lead and direct the work of others. Demonstrate breadth in applying skills to different project phases and working knowledge / experience in other related disciplines. Resolves highly complex technical issues and provides technical assurance in areas of discipline expertise. A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected. Typically reports to supervisor or manager.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* Requires minimum of a bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and may have an advanced degree and/or 10-15 years of experience in applying the discipline skill(s) to oil gas projects.

* Extensive knowledge and experience with deepwater subsea completion operations required. GOM experience preferred

* HPHT standalone screen completion experience desired.

* Familiar with most of discipline's concepts, practices, and procedures.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.