About the Role:

The Role:

Well Delivery Team Leader is responsible for:

the delivery of wells, on his/her assigned drilling unit, safely and on or under time and budget.



Location: Onshore & Offshore as required

Employment Type: Full time, 8-hour onshore based with offshore trips as required



Job responsibilities:

Coordinates activities between relevant departments and the client to ensure an approved drilling programme is in place before commencing operations on any well.

Ensures that the drilling programme and associated time/cost estimate are technically optimised, feasible, and realistic.

Ensures that all risks have been identified and tangible mitigation plans are in place and documented.

Ensures all equipment, materials, services are in place for timely well execution.

Ensures that Well and/or hole section take place and that matching approved Work Instructions are issued to the Drilling Supervisor.

Is responsible for ensuring Management of Change (MOC) procedure is followed for any changes to approved Drilling Programmes or Work Instructions.

Ensures daily Value retaining processes (e.g. rig calls, Daily Work Instructions, 10 Day Look Ahead) and being followed and are effective.

Proactively takes necessary steps to mitigate any unexpected delays.

Ensures accurate and complete daily reporting is taking place.

Tracks progress and performance against agree times/costs. Reports any variations and establishes and manages corrective action mitigation plans.

Proactively drives efforts to optimise efficiency with the aim of achieving zero invisible lost time (ILT).

Ensures complete and accurate end of well documentation is prepared and lessons learnt captured.

Feeds back into Basis of Design BOD learnings and any recommended design changes.

Sets an example and actively promotes HSE.

Agrees with line management KPI's and key metrics for the year, reports regularly progress and projections against these key metrics, and puts in place mitigations and corrective action plans to meet or exceed these targets.

Ensure compliance with policies, procedures, and guidelines on his/her assigned drilling unit.

Mentors, coaches and develops subordinates.

Visits assigned drilling unit at least once per month to discuss operations and performance with the field team.

Actively supports full compliance with API Spec Q2.

Is a member of weekend/holiday "On Call" Duty roster team.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Diploma or equivalent Bachelor degree in engineering or business administration;

Should have at least 15 years' experience in Wells with a minimum of two (2) years as a Drilling Supervisor (DSV) or Senior Toolpusher and three (3) years' experience as an onshore Well Engineer;

Previous experience working for an Operator would be a bonus but is not essential;

Have valid IWCF Level 4 Supervisor Surface Wellhead certification;



