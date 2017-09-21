Company
Woodland Consultancy Services
Location
Aksai
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
617275
Posted on
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 11:21am
About the Role:(Well head & XMAS TREE MAINTENANCE) – DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Required Competencies: • The Field Service Engineer / Technician must have hands-on experience with Surface & Land Based Drilling & Production Equipment installation and maintenance. Relevant experience would include work with hands on application of Equipment (Wellheads, Specialty Connections & Manifold, Trees, Valves, Mudline Equipment, etc.) on land drilling and workover rig environment. • You will be involved with pre-defined operation, installation, maintenance, testing, adjustment, troubleshooting and technical assistance based on good installation and operation practices as applicable to upstream oil exploration/production equipment and in accordance with contractual Scope of Work requirements.' Qualifications & Experience: • Higher Technical education (Degree) • 10 years field experience min 4 years working with WH and Xmas Tree • Good English written and spoken • Min four (4) years’ experience in the position, and minimum ten (10) years’ experience of working with Wellheads and Christmas Tree components • Advantageous: IWCF certification for Well Intervention Well Control (Level 4) Job Responsibilities: • Experience with the processes for ''spud'' wells and running casing hangers • Experience with operation, installation, and / or maintenance of company equipment (Commodity & Specialized Wellheads, Valves, Equipment & Tooling, etc.) in accordance with the company recommended procedures, methods & guides • Experience with worldwide-recognized Wellhead Manufacturing Companies like Vetco Gray, FMC, CAMERON, Woodgroup, Breda. • Experience working with Comprehensive job preplanning including all logistics, tooling, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS), & technical workscopes applicable to assignments • Capability to retrieve technical documents and management of packing list, bill of materials, drawings, prior job reports etc. • The proactive interface between all functions of the company and our customers concerning technical, operational & HSE challenges as applicable • Mentorship, development & guidance of less experienced peers • Timely completion of all post job and administrative duties including but not limited to customer and service reports, timesheets, job debriefs and tooling tracking. • Safe & compliant performance of all activities in-line with the company and our customer HSE guidelines and procedures • Uncompromising integrity to ensure 100% compliance with regulatory and company rules and requirements • Maintaining a strong customer relationship through a positive, proactive & professional approach • Perform other related duties as assigned by manager Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 28/28 Rate: €390 per worked day (non-negotiable) Gross or after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, Transportation, Medical Insurance and Medevac, Mob/Demob Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification. For more information please contact Melanie Wood, Director of Requirement on +44 20 8905 2250 or email melanie@woodland.co.uk If you are interested in this position and would like more information do please contact me or any other member of the Recruitment Team as soon as possible. If you are not sure the CV we have on file is current send your latest CV to me, at the same time advising me your availability and any other relevant information. If this position is not exactly what you are looking for please look at our website www.woodland.co.uk as we update this site daily with all our current vacancies. Rest assured that your CV is treated as confidential and Woodland will not send your CV to any Clients until we have your permission to do so. Please Note: Some of our Clients will require references and documentary evidence of qualifications.
