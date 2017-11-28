About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Well Integrity Specialist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Consult regularly with the Production Delivery Team to ensure that their job requirements are understood and met.

Attend and provide technical input to well reviews,SCERA, MOC and POST work.

Prepare cost estimates with assistance from Well Intervention Cost Control & SAP Support.

Initiate work packs with input from the Offshore Field Team Leaders.

Co-ordinate contract equipment and manpower to meet work pack requirements.

Assist in close out of work packs are in a timely manner and ensure statistical data is appropriately filed

Monitor daily reports, attend the morning call and highlight any anomalies and trends.

Maintain Well Integrity database as appropriate.

Review and update standard procedures as required.

Complete requisitions as required.

Provide weekend duty cover as per schedule.

Field visits as required.

Prepare and submit Basis of Design documents.

Prepare and submit Well Review documents.

Update bulletin boards - data management.

Assist with Intervention Engineering and Operations as workload dictates.

Liaise with Production Delivery team to ensure wells are operated within design and safety parameters.

Contract Management as required



Experience

Solid understanding of well intervention and integrity techniques and well operations

Excellent technical and organisational skills

Proven track record in offshore operations



Qualifications

Engineering Degree and/or equivalent relevant experience



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917309







