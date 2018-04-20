Company Leap29 Location Pakistan,South Asia Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 640304 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Well Site Supervisor - Karachi, Pakistan



·Start Date: ASAP

·Negotiable daily rate (USD)

·Duration: 6 month renewable



Leap29 is currently recruiting for a Well Site supervisor, to work with our client based in Karachi.

Our client is a large operator, with a plan to drill a number of wells, which will bring in significant capital investment for Pakistan. The client is focused on the exploration and production of Shale gas, and the Well Site supervisor will be expected to have significant experience working on Shale Gas plays.





Well Site Supervisor Role:

·Responsible for all drilling operations at the rig site.

·Responsible for all well operations.

·Coordinate the product service lines and subcontractors.

·Direct the drilling processes.

·Manage field operations.



Well Site Supervisor Requirements:

·Approximately 20-25+ years of experience in US - North America experience preferred.

·Experience in North America Shale-Gas.

·Has experience working with Multi-Disciplinary Teams involved in a Shale-gas project Petrophysicist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Reservoir Engineer, Petroleum Engineer, Drilling Engineer and Frac Team.

·Ability to critically review, interpret and provide feedback to improve quality of output and provide assurance to help in decision-making.

·Latest project conducted within last 3 years.

·Immediately available to work in Karachi.



If you are interested in the position, please send your CV using the links provided.





