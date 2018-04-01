Well Testing Sueprvisor

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
638921
Posted on
Sunday, April 1, 2018 - 12:42am
About the Role:
Well Testing Supervisor Role KSA
We Currently have Multiple vacancies for a Well testing Supervisor with an International Service Company in KSA.
Salary is Competitive, even cycle rotation with a 6 Month extendable contract.
Applicants should have a minimum of 5 years relvants Industry Experience.
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
