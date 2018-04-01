Well Testing Sueprvisor

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Well Testing Supervisor Role KSA

We Currently have Multiple vacancies for a Well testing Supervisor with an International Service Company in KSA.

Salary is Competitive, even cycle rotation with a 6 Month extendable contract.

Applicants should have a minimum of 5 years relvants Industry Experience.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.