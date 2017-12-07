Wells Completions Engineer

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Wells Completion Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Planning and executing a completion well designs for an oil or gas well.

Prepare testing/completion programs, including equipment specification and selection, flow modelling, stress analysis.

Prepare cost estimates and cost control for completion activities.

Strong experience of installing Open Hole Gravel Pack completions, ideally in a subsea environment. Awareness of and involvement in new completions technologies, with appropriate incorporation into designs and work programs.

Evaluate executions and operations performance.

Ensure completion programs, program amendments, and dispensations to policy are prepared on schedule and are adequately risk assessed.

Liaise with sub-surface and production team to ensure completion design is fit for purpose.

Onsite support for key completion operations.

Provide engineering support for completion operations.

Implement best practices as identified in engineering & operational studies.

Perform post-analyses and benchmarking studies, incorporate learnings into future completion programs.

Assure adequate third party Quality Assurance and Quality Control.

Recommend and conduct engineering studies to improve completion operational performance.

Ensure appropriate assurance and review of the completion design and work plan.

Coach and mentor completion engineers to ensure appropriate technical development.

Prepare end of well reports.





Qualifications

Bachelors' degree and experience unless otherwise noted.

Certification: valid IWCF or equivalent



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917413





