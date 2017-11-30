Wellsite Geologist

About the Role:

The Role:

- The WSG will be expected to be active contributors on pore pressure surveillance during drilling operations and are seen to be one of the key members of the pressure surveillance team.

- The WSG should have a firm understanding of formation pressures and should be comfortable with methods and techniques of pressure surveillance.

- Independent pressure surveillance engineers may or may not be on board for every hole section; however, critical hole sections will likely have a separate pressure surveillance engineer.

- In this case, WSG may be expected to deliver pressure surveillance reports as required.

- Guidance would be provided on to the level of detail in the reports



The schedule is 28/28 rotation

Start date is January 15, 2018



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

10+ years experience

Geology degree



