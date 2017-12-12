Wellview Transactional Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

Handles invoices, reports, journal entries, manuals and provides other supports, including, but not limited to:

- Invoice: reviews invoices to ensure accurate processing (coding, authority, activity etc.) sourcing/negotiation strategies. Develops coding for FI invoices. Creates service entries, Invoices entry into other systems - Well View and Site View, surveys invoices

- Journal Entries: conducts Journal entries and rectifies audit query items, makes corrections of coding errors, cancels and transfers well costs, flows through or blankets temporary AFE charges re-allocation of costs, conducts camp services flow through AFE - well site camp allocations. ABSA - conducts annual invoices deferral account cost allocations. CCEMC - executes government credits allocation to projects

- Manuals: maintains changes to activity codes, contacts and sicker information for the manuals

- Reports: develops reports such as statistics reports iPay, ePay and Goods Receipts, blocked invoice reports, service entry queue, iPay workflow aging reports, conducts ePayables review

- Other Support: Assists field staff resolve transactional issues, assists vendors with 3PE/ePay onboarding, assists buyer/AP with clearing of blocked invoices, invoices before purchase order (audit), corresponds with SCM on OLA and PO issues, SPOCs for invoice related VITS ticket issue, trains staff on transactional processes, assist Audit queries, helps iPay resolve purchase order exception workflow, refunds and credits

- Receive: creates good receipts and confirms receipt of goods

- Pay: arranges special handling cheques, refunds and credits



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Typically 7+ years of experience. Senior level. Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field. Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems. Influences others to achieve objectives. Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.