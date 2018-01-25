About the Role:

Dismantle, rewind, reassemble and testing of electrical components

Site visits to remove/install equipment

Inspection and documentation of incoming products to set procedures

Prepare all reusable parts for rewinding

Renew worn or damaged parts

Operate specialised repair and testing equipment.

Stripping and rewinding of electrical motors and other rotating equipment

apprentiship or degree

established experience in electrical engineering, focusing on electrical rotating and static equipment

Previous experience of dismantling, rewinding, assembling and testing of electro-mechanical rotating equipment

Our cliens is one of the largest independent provider of repair and maintenance services for rotating equipment across the UK. They are looking to build upon their established team with another three phase AC winder.Our client requires you to rewind and assemble various types of electronic rotating equipment.