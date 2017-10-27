Company
Progressive GE
Location
Weston
Salary
$16 to $17 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
619173
Posted on
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 3:03pm
About the Role:
Wireline Operator:
This contract to hire position will be based in Weston, West Vrigina.
Excellent opportunity for experience Wireline Operators to join the world's leading oilfield service company:
* Operating winch unit, preparing well for service operations
* Aligns logging unit and connecting multiple tools
* $17-$18 USD per hour
* Excellent over time potential - high earnings!
* CDL Class A preferred
* 14 x 7 rotation
* Housing provided if required
* Interview slots immediately available
If you are interested please submit your resume and we will contact you to discuss your experience and to pass over all details of this excellent opportunity
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
