Wireline Operator

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Weston
Salary 
$16 to $17 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID 
619173
Posted on 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 3:03pm
Apply 
About the Role:

Wireline Operator:

This contract to hire position will be based in Weston, West Vrigina.

Excellent opportunity for experience Wireline Operators to join the world's leading oilfield service company:



* Operating winch unit, preparing well for service operations
* Aligns logging unit and connecting multiple tools
* $17-$18 USD per hour
* Excellent over time potential - high earnings!
* CDL Class A preferred
* 14 x 7 rotation
* Housing provided if required
* Interview slots immediately available

If you are interested please submit your resume and we will contact you to discuss your experience and to pass over all details of this excellent opportunity

