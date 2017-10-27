About the Role:

Wireline Operator:

This contract to hire position will be based in Weston, West Vrigina.

Excellent opportunity for experience Wireline Operators to join the world's leading oilfield service company:

* Operating winch unit, preparing well for service operations* Aligns logging unit and connecting multiple tools* $17-$18 USD per hour* Excellent over time potential - high earnings!* CDL Class A preferred* 14 x 7 rotation* Housing provided if required* Interview slots immediately available

If you are interested please submit your resume and we will contact you to discuss your experience and to pass over all details of this excellent opportunity

