WIRELINE OPERATOR TEXAS

About the Role:

Operator Wireline - Texas

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Wireline Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Texas. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Wireline Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Wireline Operator, you will be working on rotation and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $16-$22 per hour dependant on experience.

Position requirements:

* CDL CLASS A required* Wireline experience preferred* Operate winch unit for running in and out of the hole* Prepare well for service operations* Load and unload required tools* Assist Engineer in maintenance and checking of tools

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Wireline Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.