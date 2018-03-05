About the Role:

Fantastic opportunity for a Certified Workday Consultant to start to work with one of the leading aviation companies in the world during an initial 6 months contract with the possibility of extension.

Your skills and experience

* Associate's degree or relevant experience in the field of computer science, business intelligence or human resources.* Certified Workday HCM / Reporting / Integration* 5+ years of overall IT experience* 3+ years experience in Workday Report writer* 1+ years experience in Maintaining and Supporting Workday Integrations is an added advantage.

This role is located in a 20 min ratio from Sydney CBD and is paying $500/day.

THIS IS A PERFECT FIRST ROLE FOR SOMEONE RECENTLY ARRIVED IN AUSTRALIA AND YOU DO NOT NEED LOCAL EXPERIENCE!!

You need full working rights in Australia to apply for this role. If you are interested and available please respond with an updated CV and availability to start work!



