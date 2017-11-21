1935 - IT Developer

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Technical Lead to architect, design, and develop an SMS mobile chatbot for a Global Downstream Specialty Chemicals Oil and Gas client in Houston, TX for a 6 month contract with the potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!

The ideal candidate for this exciting new development position has a passion for technology and can quickly learn and adapt to new technologies with a drive towards continuous improvements in the way technology solutions are delivered across multiple line of businesses.

Required Qualifications

* 2+ years of application development and implementation experience* 1-3 years experience in development atmosphere* Fluency in AWS, Alexa Skills Kit and Node.js, AWS Lambdas/Heroku, Python and API.ai, Git* Demonstrate knowledge Ruby, HTML5, MySQL/PostgeSQL, PHP, Swift, JavaScript, Object-C* Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Distributed Computing, Chatbot, and Virtual Assistant are required* Development Experience with J2EE, JQuery, Java Script, HTML5, Phython/R, PL-SQL

Desired Qualifications

* Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills* 3+ years of RESTful or SOAP web services* Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills* Knowledge and understanding of project management methodologies: used in waterfall or Agile development projects

Other Desired Qualifications

* 3+ years solid experience in backend queries and message queues* Must have a bachelor's / master's degree in computer science or statistics or related quantitative field.

If you, or someone you know, meet the requirements above, please respond with your most up to date resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923.

