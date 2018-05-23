3D Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:



Reporting to the Project Team Leader:

Your duties will include:

* To liaise with System Owners progressing information relevant to 3D models

* Hands on creation of 3D models to produce harness drawings to customer standards

* To attend packaging meetings, presenting and justifying preferred solutions

* Deliver 3D models to project timing

* To jointly own specific harnesses, in conjunction with Manufacturing and Harness Engineers

* Support initial product builds at the Customer and the company's manufacturing sites



KEY SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Technical Skills

* CAD tool understanding - Vesys / CATIA V5/V6

* DFMEA practical experience / knowledge of.

* Electrical harness engineering background

* AIMS, ECR's & Release process

* Quality tools such as APQP, DFMEA, 8D

* Cost understanding

* Ability to read and use engineering specifications & drawings

* Certified to use CATIA V5/ V6

* Certified to use Electrical Work Bench

* Trained and Certified to utilize Team Centre (TCe)



Benefits

* Competitive Salary

* Strong Pension (10% contribution)

* Life Insurance

* Benefits (Healthcare / Dental)

* Lead Engineer development (track record of developing engineers into Lead Engineers / Team Leaders)

* Management Training

* EDS Degree Course available

* Dedicated company Engineering Office (near Gaydon - Parking & no traffic)

* Strong Management Support for Engineers

* Half day Friday





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* 3D Modelling experience

* Educated to HNC/Degree level, or equivalent, in an Electrical Engineering discipline

* Excellent communication and negotiation skills

* Ability to generate 3D designs suitable for manufacture and installation

* Prepared to travel to the client site, Customer and Supplier sites worldwide



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Understanding of harness product, vehicle installation, and manufacturing constraints an advantage.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of managing your application.