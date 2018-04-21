Admin assistant III

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

-Provide general administrative support to management staff and PRC personnel -Maintain calendars, organization charts and distribution lists -Oversee logistics for meetings (including preparing/sending meeting invitations, scheduling conference rooms, ordering catering, etc.) -Initiate and coordinate travel arrangements (including air, ground, hotel, passport/visa application preparation) for respective client group) -Capture meeting notes for team meetings -Assist with expense account reconciliations -Document creation/preparation (MS Word, Excel, etc.) -Assist with ad-hoc special events -Office supply inventory management -Assist other team members as necessary -Assist with coverage of Executive Assistant's desk



Required Qualifications:

- Minimum of 5 years previous administrative support experience required -Experience scheduling international travel required - coordinate travel, itineraries for multiple resources

- Strong proficiency in MS Office Suite required -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook

- Basic SharePoint Experience preferred

- Previous client experience would be a plus

- Previous Oil/Gas industry experience is preferred -Previous administrative experience within Enterprise environment preferred -Bachelor's Degree preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.