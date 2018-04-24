CI Design Engineer

About the Role:

We are looking for talented engineers who are experienced in instrument and control, specialise in one area at least. We need them to work with a CAD operator/draughtsman to check and approve designs. Typical deliverables will include loop sheets, instrument data sheets, cable schedules, I/O schedules, cable block diagrams, routing drawings.



We have six month contracts on offer to start within the next two weeks / ASAP. Our client deliver multi-disciplined project services for the energy supply industry.



Technical Adhere to relevant company Work Instructions and Procedures. Work to project plan. Source specialist services and vendors, if required. Hand over all relevant technical detail to team members and explain specific project requirements and deadlines. Identify previous similar projects that can be used as guides to improve efficiency/performance. Ensure designs are accurate and in accordance with appropriate current standards and legislation and client requirements. Support team members with technical issues/queries. Check and create engineering designs. Attend meetings. Attend site surveys. Commercial Awareness Receive enquiries and inform project engineer. Assist with preparation of quotations. Highlight any scope changes to Engineer/Project Engineer prior to starting work. Request / ensure understanding of project scope, timescales, assumptions and exclusions. Deliver work in accordance with specified deadlines & standards. Safety Health Environmental Quality Contribute to the continual improvement of management systems. Be responsible for your safety and your team's safety Ensure activities are carried out in line with company standards as documented in the Quality Management System. More detail available on request.



