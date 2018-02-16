About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of CMMS Data Analyst , based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Preparation of all database(s) required to ensure data integrity and validation
Ensure data gathered during project complies with the agreed value lists
Develop final deliverable load files and ensure quality and integrity complies with client specification
Ensure that all key milestone deliverables meet the data specification required throughout the project and identify any potential obstacles
Preparation of adhoc reports
Assist with creation of Master Equipment List (MEL) from P&IDs, PFDs and single line drawings
Assist with structuring the MEL into maintainable packages
Assist with classification of all equipment items contained within the MEL
Assist with CMMS build and data collation. Data entry and manipulation (P&IDs, datasheets, master equipment lists, Functional and Equipment Criticality Analysis, Risk Based Spares Analysis, operational manuals, etc)
Assist with construction of planned maintenance system
Assist with spare parts data collation and conversion of hardcopy/electronic SPIL forms into Excel format which will provide an effective means of gathering missing data from the vendors and will be used for automatic population of spares database prior to analysis
Comply with proper document control procedures
Provide general support in data manipulation to the Project Manager
Work within the requirements of the Integrated Management System
Qualifications / Experience
Ability to build all technical data required to complete an asset register, maintenance strategy, maintenance programme and operations reporting for any CMMS
Understanding of maintenance management systems
Understanding of how data gathered relates to the final data required for all client deliverables as to build matrices to produce final data deliverables
Expert standard for all Microsoft product software i.e. Access, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project.
Good working knowledge of SQL and relational database theory
Ideally - Certified Application Associate - SAP Maintenance & Repair
Comprehensive understanding of all workflow methodologies required to complete all tasks associated with the project
Understanding of how the final deliverable will be presented to ensure that all client business process needs are met
General understanding of oil and gas industry
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918295
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.