Drilling Enigneer- Ahmadi, Kuwait

Leap29
Kuwait
Senior Drilling Engineer
Contract

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy working with large IOC's such as KOC and KJO. They are currently searching a Senior Drilling Engineer for a long term residential contract for a drilling and workover project.



The Senior Drilling Engineer will be required to:

Provide drilling engineering expertise and support in the planning and execution of drilling operations

Develop well designs and drilling programs

Support of tender process for the provision of 3rd party services

Design drilling programs

Prepare AFE's and monitor cost control

Provide drilling superintendent and materials coordinator with equipment lists for program

Maintain end of well report



The Senior Drilling engineer requires:

BSC Mechanical/ petroleum engineering

25+ years experience

Extensive drilling experience with an operator

Experience as drilling supervisor

Experience in drilling and workover projects



