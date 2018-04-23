Drilling Enigneer- Ahmadi, Kuwait

Company
Leap29
Location
Kuwait,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
640375
Posted on
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 5:56am
About the Role:My Client is an international consultancy working with large IOC's such as KOC and KJO. They are currently searching a Senior Drilling Engineer for a long term residential contract for a drilling and workover project.
The Senior Drilling Engineer will be required to:
Provide drilling engineering expertise and support in the planning and execution of drilling operations
Develop well designs and drilling programs
Support of tender process for the provision of 3rd party services
Design drilling programs
Prepare AFE's and monitor cost control
Provide drilling superintendent and materials coordinator with equipment lists for program
Maintain end of well report
The Senior Drilling engineer requires:
BSC Mechanical/ petroleum engineering
25+ years experience
Extensive drilling experience with an operator
Experience as drilling supervisor
Experience in drilling and workover projects
