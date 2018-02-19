Environmental Assistant Coordinator

About the Role:

Site assessments, including identifying, tracking and communicating any compliance issues.

Excavation auditing and tracking.

Ensure contractor compliance.

Experience working in petroleum industry. Refinery experience a plus.

Strong communication skills, both written and spoken.

General understanding of the refinery environmental regulations governing operations and contractor work.

Ability to manage and supervise field work.

Assertive with strong negotiation skills.

Be able to self-learn certain environmental programs by reading previously established guides and procedures.

Familiarity with agency audits a plus.

