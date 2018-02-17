Environmental / Regulatory Advisor II

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Annandale Estates
Salary
$0 to $0 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
634945
Posted on
Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 12:20pm
About the Role:MAIN FUNCTIONS
The Environmental/Regulatory Advisor is the single point of contact for all environmental and regulatory matters and is responsible for the coordination and oversight of environmental and regulatory programs, including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning aspects. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Support team authoring product Safety Data Sheets (SDS) for client's downstream products globally
- Effectively use authoring software to develop new or update existing SDS
- Handle projects related to SDS updates due to Business needs and Regulatory requirements
- Downstream experience with an Owner/Operator
- Must have Bachelor's Degree in a natural science, social science, engineering or other technical field
- 10 to 20 years of experience
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Apply