ESP Field Service Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an individual to be an integral part of our clients team at Wytch Farm.

The primary function of the ESP Field Specialist is to deliver a high quality service pulling and running ESPs. The Specialist will ensure that the delivery of this service is carried out in a safe, effective and efficient manner. The successful candidate will be directly responsible for the supervision of the assigned cable technician,



The function of the Field Specialist is to participate in the planning, preparation and execution of the field installations to a very high standard.

When not running ESPs the Field Service Specialist will be part of the rig crew and carry out rough neck duties as required by the Workover Supervisor & Rig Manager.



This role will operate onshore at Wytch Farm with occasional work on other sites. Shifts are generally 12 hours and will operate on a back to back basis with the shift patterns adopted at well site locations with a mixture of day and night shifts



Key responsibilities include:



Well site



? Receipt and inspection of ESP related equipment.

? Liaise with rig crew regarding the position and electrical hook up of ESP installation equipment.

? Build up and retrieval of the various configurations of ESP and related equipment as per procedures.

? Liaise with rig crew on equipment handling and method of deployment.

? Operation of Cable Spooler and safe deployment of the ESP cable.

? Carry out cable splicing as per procedures.

? Perform and record electrical integrity checks on cable, SPS and related systems.

? Prepare equipment for back loading in a safe and secure manner.

? Participate in all client driven safety initiatives.

? Perform pre-job toolbox talks and review risk assessments for the current tasks.

? Developing the skills of the assigned Cable Technician & rig crew in all aspects of ESP deployment, retrieval and associated equipment preparation, operation and handling.

? When not running ESPs, carry out roughneck duties, including but not limited to:

o Assist in rig up and down of workover rig and ancillary equipment

o Assist in RIH/POOH of ESP, Beam pump, PCP and WI tubulars

o Assist in deck operations ~ Lifting and forklift activities.

o Assist Derrickman with surface fluid handling and chemical mixing

o Assist mechanic and electrician with maintenance activities.

o Assist in other well service activities as required



Pre job duties

? Participation in operational planning.

? Preparation of installation tools, equipment and consumables.

? Assists with cable repair as needed.

? Participation in pre-installation meetings and post job debriefs.

? Submitting the relevant operational documentation to file.

? Implementation of corrective actions to improve delivery of service.



QHSE

? To ensure that all QSHE policies and regulations are complied with an followed



Qualifications/Experience desirable:

? Electrical and Mechanical background

? Knowledge of ESP's ideally with a minimum of 2 years previous experience as an ESP Operator

? ESP trainingTechnical Knowledge

? Organization and planning

? Decision making

? Communication skills, both written and verbal

? Strong Safety culture

? Flexibility



