Estates Manager (Mechanical) - NHS - Hertfordshire - Contract

About the Role:

My Hertfordshire based NHS Client is looking for an Estates Manager specialising within Mechanical Maintenance on an initial 6 month contract. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing the property and insuring that the appropriate maintenance is undertaken across all sites.

Skills and Requirements:

* Oversee the maintenance of the Gas works, Boiler and Steam equipment and processes.* Supervise the Mechanical Estates Team on Mechanical related issues.* Able to effectively manage budgets concerning funding across all sites.

Previous experience working in a similar role within the NHS and you are able to demonstrate the abilities, skills and knowledge are needed to be successful in this role.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.