HSE Site Representative

About the Role:

Site HSSE Representative

Location: Georgia

Project: Pipeline

Rotational role

About this job:

Reports to the Project HSSE Manager, the Site HSSE Representative shall be a field/site based role in Georgia and selected individual shall live away from home and work along the pipeline route, worksites and around the temporary facilities (i.e. camps, workshops, pipe yards, and other temporary sites) before, during and after Project phase.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is in adverse weather environment and this position requires standing for up to 8 hours; walk; use hands to handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance and talk or hear. The employee is rarely required to sit. The employee must frequently lift and/or move. Specific vision abilities required by this job include Close vision, Distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus. Working in a hot / humid / cold environment is required; Personal Protective Equipment is also required at all times and will be provided by BHI.

Site HSSE Representative shall maintain close communication with site supervisors and engineers at worksites to immediately communicate and control all potential workplace hazards.

Responsibilities/accountabilities

* Monitor implementation of the Project HSSE Plan, Site Safety Plan, Environmental and Social Management Plan and et* Maintain and update Project site registers (Hazardous materials, MSDS et)* Inspect the site to ensure it is a hazard-free environment.* Consult to departments on safety issues* Conduct toolbox meetings (Safe to Perform)* Conducts trainings and facilitates HSE meetings and campaigns* Lead all efforts to enhance safety* Review and approve all subcontractors safety plans* Verify that injury logs and reports are completed and submitted HSSE Manager* participate in (Permit to Work) review and approval meetings/process, for both Brownfield and Greenfield zones* Verify that all tools and equipment are adequate and safe for use;* Train and carry out drills and exercises on how to manage emergencies; Conduct job hazard analyses* Watch out for the safety of all workers and work to protect them from entering hazardous situations* Effectively present information and respond to questions or concerns from employees, managers, clients, regulatory agencies and the general public* Report identified hazards and appropriate risk control measures to the HSSE Manager* Assist Site Doctor with promoting occupational health and safety awareness

Experience:

* Previous experience working on a pipeline project* 5 years relevant experience* Hazard Identification & Incident Reporting and documenting skills;





About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.