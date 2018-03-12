About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSEQ Manager - Field Development, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Prepare a HSEQ Assurance Plan for each new Field Development project and subsequent offshore campaign (i.e., installation, drilling and de-commissioning).

Coordinate Assurance activities as per the HSEQ Assurance Plans (including ensuring close-out of all resultant actions). The Assurance activities include, but are not be limited to, the following:

o HSE reviews, e.g. HAZID, HAZOP, SIMOPS, Constructability, etc.

o Key Milestone reviews

o Audits of internal HSEQ related processes, and of key HSEQ requirements related to sub-contractor activities

Prepare HSE Charters and ensure sign-off and awareness throughout the Field Development project phase.

Prepare Project Risk Register and conduct quarterly Risk Workshops to ensure that all risks are identified with mitigating and corrective actions assigned.

Ensure that all actions required by the Project Risk Register are implemented by the assigned parties.

Develop and implement a process to monitor HSE Performance (KPI's and others) of the Field once in operation, and follows up when HSE targets are not being met.

Single point of contact to the regulator(s) related to HSE.

Ensure compliance to all relevant regulations throughout the project and operations phases. This will take the form of compliance demonstration on an intermittent basis

Education

Master's degree in Engineering or HSEQ related major

Major Emergency Management Initial Response

Experience

Extensive experience in the offshore Oil & Gas industry

Previous experience working in a similar role for an Oil Company

Previous experience working in a multinational environment is desirable

Permanent position

