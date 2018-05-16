HVAC Engineer - Belgium - 12 Months

About the Role:

A global client of mine are currently looking for a Nuclear HVAC Engineer to join them on a Contract Basis at their site in Belgium for 12 months.

Job description / tasks and responsibilities:

* Various tasks relating to engineering support to the power generating units in the field of HVAC techniques* Support Expert and Contract Manager for HVAC projects* Determine the technical solution to be provided to the customer* Provide conceptual, preliminary design and calculations (Thermal, Flow, ,..)* Elaborate technical specification* Simulate HVAC-circuits, to validate and optimize design,…

Education/Experience:

* Mechanical / electromechanical Engineer with experience in HVAC activities* Ability to draft reports, technical papers and synthesis documents* Inquiring and critical mind, dynamic, rigorous, pragmatic* Capacity to assume responsibilities and to take initiative and an ability to work autonomously* Team player and capacity to develop personal contacts, good listener and communicator* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills* Fluent in English* Dutch OR French speaking also required

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months

Location: Belgium

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

