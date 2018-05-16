Marine Operation Adviser

About the Role:

To conduct the personnel inductions to all marine support vessels, including 3rd. party & subcontractor’s vessels

To conduct an oversight on all marine support units, including 3rd. party & subcontractor’s vessels

To follow up and lead improvements to standard operating practises for the marine activities.

Marine Operation Advisor
FRANCE - EGYPT
May
ONSHORE and OFFSHORE in Egypt the 1st June for 3 months. (Rotations 5 Weeks / 5 Weeks)
Marine Expert / Reporting