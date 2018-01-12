Marketing Communications Adviser (Maternity Cover)

About the Role:

Support the development and implementation of the company’s global marketing communications strategy





Act as project manager for marketing communications projects including video development and graphic design projects





Manage a range of Aker Solutions suppliers including graphic design agencies and video producers





Develop digital and traditional marketing materials and templates, ensuring compliance with company standards





Provide strategic advice for marketing initiatives and deliver high-quality brand materials to support





Safeguard visual communications ensuring they are brand compliant and of high quality





Proactively contribute to the global communications team at Aker Solutions scale







Bachelor degree or above (preferably in business, communications or marketing discipline)





First-class written and spoken English communication skills





Strong understanding of brand management with clear focus on consistency





Excellent project and supplier management skills





Proven track record in providing effective communications and marketing support to senior management teams





Firm grasp of design management processes





Significant attention to detail (both writing and graphics)





Passion for design and visual communication





Works well under pressure, managing multiple priorities and stakeholders and consistently delivering high-quality work on time





Experience in the oil and gas industry and with digital and social media advertising is preferable





Aker Solutions’ communications team is responsible for safeguarding and strengthening Aker Solutions’ reputation and brand in key markets and among target audiences. The small global team deliver a range of communications and marketing activities including media relations, internal communications, web development and marketing communications.The Marketing Communications Adviser is a key position within Aker Solutions’ global marketing communications team. Key responsibilities include delivering on strategic marketing communications projects and initiatives on a global scale.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.