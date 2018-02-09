Mechanical Competency Advisor

About the Role:

Duties/Responsibilities

* Review and approve Job Descriptions, Job Competence Profiles and Training requirements for positions defined within this plan.

* Gain CAT Steering Team input on the competence assurance and training requirements defined in this Plan.

* Identify candidates to participate in the competence assessment process such that the desired timeline for completion can be achieved.

* Work with CAT Coordinator to update job descriptions to resolve gaps and align with company Job Description Pro-forma.

* Implement a review process to identify safety critical roles and their specific required training, including assessments.

* Work with CAT Coordinator to update the Training and Assessment Log as needed.

* Conduct GoM Site Risk Assessments and related job task analysis for GoM

o OIM's,

o Maintenance Supervisors,

o Production Supervisors,

o Maintenance Technicians,

o Operations Technicians,

o Control Room Operators,

o Electrical Technicians,

o Automation Technicians, and

o Additional positions to be added as needed.

* Provide findings and results to CAT Coordinator for input to the appropriate deliverables.

Experience/Skills

* Holds an Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) License

* Strong Competency and Training Experience

* Strong with Competency Assessment and Verification Experience

* Holds current Competence Assessor and Verification Certification

* Ability to work effectively with cross functional teams, and to optimize reliability-focused organization structures (i.e. OOTF)

* Experience working on Steering Teams

* Experience with emergency response and lifesaving apparatus are maintained in a permanent state of readiness

* Experience with emergency response arrangements are fully integrated and understood between Company and marine contractors

* Experience with SEMS Requirements

* Experience with COMPANY Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) standards and practices and Behaviors.



Education/Training

* 15+ years offshore facility production and maintenance experience for topsides and subsea facilities

* U.S. Coast Guard endorsement

* 5+ years supervisory position experience

* Control of Major Emergencies certification

* API RP T-2

* Deepwater experience



