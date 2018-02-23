About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Offshore Recruitment Focal Point on a permanent basis in our Aberdeen office.

Purpose

The purpose of this role is to drive and support the current team to ensure efficiency in process, as well as supporting the delivery needs of the business and ever changing market place.



Key Responsibilities

* Supporting with business strategy* Team management* Manage the offshore Resourcer to ensure a proactive candidate pipeline for specific functions or disciplines to ensure we are meeting the demands of the business* Review of current process and procedures* Attract, identify and recruit both staff and contract roles across the offshore, site and O&M* Work in partnership with the Resourcers to maximise on internal recruitment capability* Develop and maintain strong working relationships with hiring managers, PSL, and other team members to create a partnership that yields success, predictable results and credibility* Manage the Resourcers to ensure an effective candidates resourcing strategy is in place to maximise internal resourcing opportunities* Work in partnership with hiring managers, PSL and Resourcers to minimise Time to Hire durations in line with set KPIs* Work with hiring managers and project managers to develop effective resourcing plans to facilitate a proactive approach to resourcing and candidate pipeline* Partner with the Resourcers to ensure leverage on-line recruiting resources and in-house systems to identify and recruit the very best candidates* Track KPI information as required for weekly / monthly reporting purposes* Shortlist resumes for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements* Pre-screen candidates ensuring they meet the business standard qualifications and certificates* Ensure post-interview feedback is given to the interviewing team, candidates and Resourcing Consultants* Work with business to regularly identify priority vacancies, represent the Resourcing Team and gain a direct understanding of the pressures / requirements of the project* Manage the offer, negotiation, closing process including required administrative components* Maintain accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail* Works with all members of the HR team to assist in developing and implementing programmes of improvement

Experience

* Recruitment experience in an agency or internal environment with exposure to blue collar positions* Team management experience* Experience solving complex business issues and delivering significant impact as an individual contributor* A track record of personal accountability, strong work ethic, integrity, and proven organisational skills with attention to detail* Ability to handle client relationship management and work in a large-team environment* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proven ability to take initiative and build strong, productive relationships

Qualities and Skills

* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workloads in onshore and offshore teams and in the wider HR team* Credibility to represent to business with external customers / clients and suppliers* Strong / professional interpersonal, communication and presentation skills* Ability to influence and advise managers on resourcing requirements