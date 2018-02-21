Planning and Scheduling Engineer lll

About the Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS The Planning and Scheduling Engineer (PE) is responsible for the

Project Schedule and all aspects of the Progress Measurement System. This includes

day-to-day activities for the development, maintaining, monitoring, controlling and

integrating of the overall Project schedule including putting in place the progress

measurement system, verification and reporting. The PE reviews Contractor Schedules

for usefulness, logic, level of detail, input sources, timing, lines of communication, and

interfaces with other project elements and consistency with Current Control Estimate,

Work Breakdown Structure (WBS), and the Project Plan. The PE also establishes the

schedule requirements and frequencies of issue for all of the contractor schedule

deliverables. The PE strives for timely detection of trends and specifically deviations

from the plan. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Provide overall project schedule,

progress measurement, and change management expertise - Ensures that the

schedule control & progress procedures are developed and executed by the

Contractor's to monitor its schedule control activities and progress reporting -

Coordinates, monitors, and assesses Contractor's efforts in project planning, progress

measurement and control * Reviews project changes to evaluate detail schedule

impact; responsible for quantifying and incorporating the effect and impact of approved

changes in the overall schedule stewardship and reporting * Following alignment with

Planning Lead, advises Project Controls Lead and Project Team of any potential

schedule issues and when necessary, provides guidance on, corrective action and

measures to mitigate any adverse trends * Assists Planning Lead and Project Controls

Lead in developing and reviewing schedule corrective actions and recovery plans, and

verifies needed actions/plans are implemented * Monitors and appraises the

performance of the Contractor compared to agreed control plans in the areas of progress and schedule control - Reviews Contractor's project control procedures to

ensure that Company's and Contract requirements are met - Reviews and checks

Contractor's progress reports for accuracy of progress measurement and when

necessary, reviews and endorses claimed progress reported by Contractor - Reviews,

monitors and control the Contractor's schedules for all project activities for logic, level

of detail, interfaces, etc. (e.g., Level 3, Level 4, short-term look-ahead schedules) -

Analyzes schedule and progress trends reported by Contractor - Analyzes the planned

quantity metrics projections for all home office and site disciplines (e.g. Piping, Civil,

Electrical, etc.) and monitors actual metrics quantities completed against planned *

Supporting the Project Team with ongoing project schedule analysis, reporting, and

forecasting activities - Develop and document Schedules annual and multi-year, and

ensuring that these products reflect the approved project design/execution scope -

Analyze schedule trends, develop and review schedule forecasts - Monitor and report

on schedule implications of changes - Prepares and compiles weekly and monthly

Reports (schedule & progress) as required. - Participate in developing Contract Control

Schedules and Milestones - Participate in contract bid evaluations (as required) -

Responds to ad hoc requests from Project Management Team (PMT) related to Project

Controls/Reporting - Participates in gathering and recording Lessons Learned for the

project that relate to progress and schedule areas * Maintain regular contact with

project teams and with the Functional Organization - Maintain close liaison with

planning engineers in the project teams - Provide direction and feedback to Project

planning and control engineers on schedule aspects of the project * Drives and

promotes capital efficiency in Project Services and on stewarded projects SKILLS AND

QUALIFICATIONS * Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering, Engineering

Technology or Construction Management * Project controls experience focused on

planning and schedule control Technical discipline certifications commensurate with

work experience * Willing to work overseas in a team environment * Willing to relocate

to required project site * Strong Influencing, Consulting, Mentoring, Analytical, and

Computing skills * Adaptability to changing priorities * Strong interpersonal and

communication skills * Ability to multitask and respond quickly to urgent analysis

requests This is a level 3 position: At least 20 years of related experience is required



