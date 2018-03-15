Process Control Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 637752 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Leap29 are working with an independent Oil & Gas engineering and consulting organisation in The Netherlands that is looking to expand its Process Department to provide a service to its clients. They operate in various areas such as Oil & Gas production units, chemical and polymer units and refineries and are looking for Senior Process Control Engineers to fill these positions.



Your contract:



- 12 month contract

- Start: Immediate

- Rate: To be discussed upon application

- Location: Near to The Hague



Job responsibilities:



- Develop process control narratives

- Instrument safe guarding

- cause and effect diagrams

- SIL and dynamic simulation studies

- FAT commissioning

- Estimate process control scope for new proposals

- May involve international travel and act as Project Manager for small process control projects involving all activities from

client contact to project close.



Job requirements:



- Bachelors / Master degree in Chemical engineering

- 10 years experience in process control desing of oil and gas production / polymers / refinery units

- Good computer skills including process simulation (HYSYS) and spreadsheet evaluations

- Excellent English skills both written and speaking



