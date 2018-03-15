Process Control Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
637752
Posted on
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:59am
About the Role:Leap29 are working with an independent Oil & Gas engineering and consulting organisation in The Netherlands that is looking to expand its Process Department to provide a service to its clients. They operate in various areas such as Oil & Gas production units, chemical and polymer units and refineries and are looking for Senior Process Control Engineers to fill these positions.
Your contract:
- 12 month contract
- Start: Immediate
- Rate: To be discussed upon application
- Location: Near to The Hague
Job responsibilities:
- Develop process control narratives
- Instrument safe guarding
- cause and effect diagrams
- SIL and dynamic simulation studies
- FAT commissioning
- Estimate process control scope for new proposals
- May involve international travel and act as Project Manager for small process control projects involving all activities from
client contact to project close.
Job requirements:
- Bachelors / Master degree in Chemical engineering
- 10 years experience in process control desing of oil and gas production / polymers / refinery units
- Good computer skills including process simulation (HYSYS) and spreadsheet evaluations
- Excellent English skills both written and speaking
Apply