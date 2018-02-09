Production Operator III

About the Role:

The Role:

upports and satisfies the policies, goals, efforts and programs of the Health, Safety and Environmental Management System.

Ensures HSE issues are given primary consideration in all activities undertaken within area of responsibility.

Carries out day-to-day control of the production facilities.

Ensures continuous operation of the process plant and an immediate positive response to any process upset in order to meet quantity and quality targets . Generates the daily production report. Ensures all Production PMs are carried out on time.

Responsible for housekeeping on process deck.

Safely carries out all reasonable duties assigned during any emergency situation.

Works together with Production Engineer and/or Chemical Engineer to optimize or adjust the injection rate in a timely manner.

Order chemicals in a timely manner based upon current and projected consumption rates.

Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.

Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function.

Performs varied and more complex tasks.

Makes decisions within broad parameters.



Requirements

High School Diploma/GED

Typically requires 5-7 years of experience.

Prefer someone with a US Coast Guard Offshore Marine license.

Intermediate knowledge of Reservoir formation Intermediate knowledge of Well completion Oil and Gas industry experience Good understanding of HSE requirements



