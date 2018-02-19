QA Engineer - Operator

Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary $3225 to $3700 Per week Job Type Contract Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 635146 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: - Requires a bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and/or 10-15 years of experience in applying the discipline skill to oil and gas projects.



- Familiar with a variety of the discipline's concepts, practices, and procedures.



- Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Performs a variety of tasks with minimal day to day supervision.



- Must have a operator background



- Must have previously worked in a remote location







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.