About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Electrical Technician, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Support platform offshore organisation on day to day work

Prepare work orders and work order plan for offshore crew

Develop company procedures to ensure compliance with the Electricity at Work Regulations

Review and maintain registers of electrically authorised personnel

Help establish Operational Systems, Processes and Procedures for Production and Utility systems (System & Operating documents)

Assist with establishing the Maintenance Management System

Perform verifications of start-up procedures

Help develop Integrated Operations systems

Maintain a strong focus on production optimisation and equipment reliability

Assist and work with other disciplines when required

Participate in the maintenance planning and ensuring pm compliance targets are met

Share and adopt best practices across the company

Assist with the resolution of operational problems, including providing input into plant trip/upset reports, and equipment failure root cause .

Active involvement in preparation and planning for shutdowns and any campaign workscopes.

Plan the Maintenance management of assigned production (business) and safety critical maintenance

Quality assurance of operational plans, including capacity

Continuously attempt to improve the Asset production performance

Experience, qualifications and abilities:

Extensive (offshore) operational experience

High focus on HSE, ethics and (Company) values

Valid COMPEX National Certificate (EX01, 02, 03, 04)

An Engineering Degree, HNC/ONC preferable but not essential

Hold a recognised apprenticeship, level 3 S/NVQ or equivalent

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918589

