Senior R&D / Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

As Senior R&D Engineer, you report to the R&D Manager for provision of engineering service and expertise to both internal and external clients. This will involve design, calculations, FEA, drawings and project control work.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Using Solidworks, create detailed models and drawings in support of the company's R&D projects2 Control of the design aspects of R&D projects in association with the R&D Manager and associated Project Engineer.3 Provide design-related input into kick-off, design review, project planning and other meetings4 Control the design process and ensure all necessary requirements have been met in line with the IMS5 Provide details of inspection requirements of designs6 Support design and commissioning activities on and offshore7 Maintain electronic media and hardware in an appropriate manner8 Check and approve drawings produced by other members of the team9 Modify designs, documents and drawings in accordance with company procedures10 Highlight and resolve any design issues following analysis11 Control and document Design Review meetings12 Able to work on own initiative13 Identify, research, cost and develop new non-project-related products14 Develop existing and create new Design processes15 Deputise for R&D Manager as required16 Generate FDS (functional design specification) for projects in conjunction with client17 Control the design elements of projects including manufacture, QA, 3rd party verification with respect to timeframe and commercial considerations18 Review design processes and implement new or improved processes as necessary19 Manage other personnel as required20 Train and mentor other personnel as required

HSE & QUALITY ASSURANCE

1 The company's expectation of you within your role is that you will fully comply with the QHSE Management System requirements and behaviours. All tasks that you carry out are in accordance with the organisations policies and procedures of which are in line with ISO9001.

LINE MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES

1 As required by deputising for R&D Manager

RELATIONSHIP INTERFACES

1 R&D Manager for allocation and prioritisation of tasks2 Technical Director3 Project engineers for design related issues of projects, plus information concerning current products and potential updates4 Sales engineers for market details for prospective projects5 Procurement, QA and operations departments6 Relevant suppliers or clients regarding design issues