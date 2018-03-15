Senior R&D / Mechanical Engineer

Company
Primat Recruitment
Location
Great Yarmouth,Norfolk,England
Salary
£45000 to £45000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
637750
Posted on
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 9:20am
About the Role:
As Senior R&D Engineer, you report to the R&D Manager for provision of engineering service and expertise to both internal and external clients. This will involve design, calculations, FEA, drawings and project control work.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
1 Using Solidworks, create detailed models and drawings in support of the company's R&D projects
2 Control of the design aspects of R&D projects in association with the R&D Manager and associated Project Engineer.
3 Provide design-related input into kick-off, design review, project planning and other meetings
4 Control the design process and ensure all necessary requirements have been met in line with the IMS
5 Provide details of inspection requirements of designs
6 Support design and commissioning activities on and offshore
7 Maintain electronic media and hardware in an appropriate manner
8 Check and approve drawings produced by other members of the team
9 Modify designs, documents and drawings in accordance with company procedures
10 Highlight and resolve any design issues following analysis
11 Control and document Design Review meetings
12 Able to work on own initiative
13 Identify, research, cost and develop new non-project-related products
14 Develop existing and create new Design processes
15 Deputise for R&D Manager as required
16 Generate FDS (functional design specification) for projects in conjunction with client
17 Control the design elements of projects including manufacture, QA, 3rd party verification with respect to timeframe and commercial considerations
18 Review design processes and implement new or improved processes as necessary
19 Manage other personnel as required
20 Train and mentor other personnel as required
HSE & QUALITY ASSURANCE
1 The company's expectation of you within your role is that you will fully comply with the QHSE Management System requirements and behaviours. All tasks that you carry out are in accordance with the organisations policies and procedures of which are in line with ISO9001.
LINE MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES
1 As required by deputising for R&D Manager
RELATIONSHIP INTERFACES
1 R&D Manager for allocation and prioritisation of tasks
2 Technical Director
3 Project engineers for design related issues of projects, plus information concerning current products and potential updates
4 Sales engineers for market details for prospective projects
5 Procurement, QA and operations departments
6 Relevant suppliers or clients regarding design issues
