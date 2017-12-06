Superintendent

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United States
Salary
$40 to $60 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
625879
Posted on
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 1:59pm
About the Role:
This opportunity will be offering:
--Competitive hourly rate
--Location: Maui, HI
--Short term contract length with opportunity to go direct
Minimum Qualifications
- 7-10 years of experience
- Clean Driving Record
- Fall Protection
- State Licensed Journeyman Electrician
Preferred Qualifications
- OSHA 10
If you are interested, please submit updated resume and references ASAP via email. RARE OPPORTUNITY!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
