Superintendent

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United States
Salary 
$40 to $60 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Management Jobs
Job ID 
625879
Posted on 
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 1:59pm
About the Role:

This opportunity will be offering:
--Competitive hourly rate
--Location: Maui, HI
--Short term contract length with opportunity to go direct

 

Minimum Qualifications
- 7-10 years of experience
- Clean Driving Record
- Fall Protection
- State Licensed Journeyman Electrician

Preferred Qualifications
- OSHA 10

If you are interested, please submit updated resume and references ASAP via email. RARE OPPORTUNITY!

