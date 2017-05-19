3D Civils CAD

About the Role:

My client in at Hinckley point c are looking for a 3D civil CAD specilist on a minimum 12 months contract period. You will be working in the same office as the main client in the consultancy team which they have acquired. The role will include the design of the roads, networks, drainage and ductworks on the biggest infrastructure project in Europe. The software you will use is a mixture between CAD and BIM which is a little bit different and hard to explain. if this role seems like the kind of role you could sink your teeth into please do not hesitate to get in touch and send across your CV.