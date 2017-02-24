CDL driver and Frac Operators - Oklahoma

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Oklahoma City
Salary
$2 to $2 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
525436
Posted on
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 2:57pm
About the Role:
ARE YOU INTERESTED IN MAKING $75,000+ PER YEAR???
ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW NEXT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (3/1 + 3/2) IN Oklahoma City, OKLAHOMA??
Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 35 CDL DRIVERS AND FRAC Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.
Rates start at $15ph with Unlimited Overtime.
Rotations will be 15/6
These positions are for local candidates only.
All you have to do is be in Oklahoma City, OK for Wednesday 3/1 & Thursday 3/2 between 9am-12pm for interview.
* MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
* Class A CDL
* High School Diploma or GED
* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE, Preferable FRAC
Please apply within if interested!!
