CDL Driver - Midland

$16 to $18 Per hour

About the Role:

ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW THURSDAY 02/23 IN MIDLAND, TEXAS

Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 10 CDL Drivers to work on 6 month contract positions in Midland, TX.

This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.

Rotations are 15/6 if not local with man camps available. Rates are between $16-$22 ph.

All you have to do is be in Midland, TX for Thursday 02/23 between

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

* Class A CDL* High School Diploma or GED* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE*

Candidates must be able to pass full background checks including a Drug & Alcohol Screen & Medical.

Candidates must not have more than 2 moving violations in 3 years & no felonies in 7 years.

Please apply within if interested!