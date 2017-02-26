Chartered Intermediate Building services M&E engineer, MOD work

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

The work will be partialy office based and partialy site based on MOD barracks across the South East of England

The engineer in question will have to be a chartered member of the institute of building services

Most work will be plant room and boiler room based design and heat loss calcultaions

Previous MOD work experiance will be crucial and a clean criminal record is needed

SC clearance will be a bonus