Chartered Intermediate Building services M&E engineer, MOD work

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
528321
Posted on
Sunday, February 26, 2017 - 8:09am
About the Role:
The work will be partialy office based and partialy site based on MOD barracks across the South East of England
The engineer in question will have to be a chartered member of the institute of building services
Most work will be plant room and boiler room based design and heat loss calcultaions
Previous MOD work experiance will be crucial and a clean criminal record is needed
SC clearance will be a bonus
