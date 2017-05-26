Control Systems Engineer - Winccoa Proficient

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

On behalf of a world leading engineering and electronics client I looking for a Control/SCADA engineer with a strong background in SIMATIC WinCC OA, to work on the design phase of a navigation, radar and ship controls system project.

(SIMATIC WinCC Open Architecture is a SCADA system for visualizing and operating of processes, production flows, machines)

This role requires the candidate too:

* To be heaving involved in the design phase of the project

* Assess the architecture produced by the engineers

*Writing guidelines / safety procedures

* Develop a method of measuring performance

* Reviewing of all architecture (Not implementing)

Required Experience:

*Experience in using WinCC OA software / SCADA / Control Systems

* Have a background in either Nuclear / Transport / Defence

If you are interested, please forward your CV or alternatively please call in on 0141 212 8600 to learn more.