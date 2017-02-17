Controls Engineering Team Lead

About the Role:

A company that specialises in renewables are looking for a Senior Controls Engineer for their site in Wiltshire.

The purpose of the position is to design and functional specification of automation, control and instrumentation systems, including electrical & pneumatic systems, manipulators, water cooling systems, and PLC's.

Key responsibilities

* Software and hardware design specification and production of schematics and drawings. Production of test documents, and factory acceptance of designs.* Commissioning of plant (and possible installation) where appropriate.* Provide EC&I support to the mechanical design team.* Forecast and allocation of design tasks to electrical/control engineers with due regard to their skills, experience and workload.* Enforce full procedural compliance for engineering design and drawing production and control.* Ensure compliance with company procedures and standards.* Organise regular audits of drawings and design files.* Continuously develop, implement and improve design procedures, and upgrades to site equipment* Plan and provide internal or external training for team as required.

The salary on offer is up to £60,000 plus benefits.

The company are looking for someone with industrial experience in design and implementation of automation systems, preferably using Rockwell / Mitsubishi systems.

You must have experience with control system design, providing evidence of appropriate calculations, and be qualified to HNC or Degree level in Electrical / Control Engineering.

They are also looking for someone with experience of 2D CAD, ideally with an electrical CAD system (AutoCAD Electrical). Experience with PLC and SCADA design is advantageous but not essential.

The company are looking to conduct interviews as soon as next week, so If you feel you are suitable for this vacancy, or you are looking for other Senior Controls positions please contact Marcus Mighty on 0117 9388088.