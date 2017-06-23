Downhole Technician I - Bakersfield, CA

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is now looking for a Down hole Mechanical Technician located in Bakersfield, California. This job is a one year contract and has the ability to start as soon as possible.

We are looking for someone who is:

* Minimum of 2-3 years experience in a similar role in the Industry* Hard working and dependable* Willing to work weekends and on call* Have own transportation* Familiar with driving forklifts* Basic math and technology skills

Looking for candidates who can start as soon as possible so if you are interested in the position and meet the requirements please send your most updated resume for review!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.